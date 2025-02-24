Duolingo Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 51.1%, on average.

Q4 Performance Expectations From DUOL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 50 cents per share, indicating a 92.3% year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $205.3 million, indicating a 36% increase from the year-ago reported figure. There has been no change in analyst estimates or revisions lately.

We expect that an increase in the Subscription revenues will drive year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Subscription revenues is pegged at $169 million, indicating 44% year-over-year growth.

The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of the increase in daily and monthly average users and the surge in the number of subscribers. Daily and monthly active users are expected to increase 53% and 24.5% year over year, respectively. Paid subscribers are anticipated to grow 40.8% year over year.

Q4 Earnings Beat Seems Unlikely for DUOL

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for DUOL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of -3.17% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $39.2 million, indicating a year-over-year fall of 9.8%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 10 cents compared with year-ago earnings of 5 cents per share. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 225%.

CIFR carries an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25.

Accenture ACN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $16.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.2%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.84, suggesting a 2.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 2.7%.

ACN carries an Earnings ESP of +12.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 20.

