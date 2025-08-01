Duolingo Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after the bell.

The company has a strong history of earnings surprises. Earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 22.8%.

Duolingo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Duolingo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

Q2 Performance Expectations From DUOL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 55 cents per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $240.5 million, indicating a 35% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

We expect that an increase in Subscription revenues will mainly drive year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Subscription revenues is pegged at $203.6 million, indicating 41.5% year-over-year growth.

The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of the increase in daily and monthly average users and the surge in the number of subscribers. Daily and monthly active users are expected to increase 42% and 28% year over year, respectively. Paid subscribers are anticipated to grow 36% year over year.

Q2 Earnings Beat Seems Unlikely for DUOL

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for DUOL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of -1.52% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at 1.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, up 19.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

STN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13.

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $186.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, increasing 25% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 38.1%.

MEG carries an Earnings ESP of +40.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.