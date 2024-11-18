Duolingo exec Glance sells 3,021 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Duolingo (DUOL) chief engineering officer Natalie Glance disclosed the sale of 3,021 class A common shares of the company on November 15 at a price of $309.30 per share.
Read More on DUOL:
