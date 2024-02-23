Duolingo (DUOL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 114%.

Duolingo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Duolingo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duolingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $147 million, indicating a 41.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of the increase in daily and monthly average users and the surge in the number of subscribers.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 17 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Cost discipline and increase in revenues are likely to have driven the bottom-line increase.

What Our Model Says

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Duolingo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robert Half Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.