Duolingo (DUOL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 69.5%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duolingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $131.41 million, indicating a 36.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of an increase in daily and monthly average users, and a surge in the number of subscribers.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is a loss of 8 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the year-ago reported figure of a loss of 46 cents per share. Cost discipline and an increase in revenues are likely to have driven such a bottom-line increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DUOL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of +35.90% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

AMPX will release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to decrease 22.6% and 100% from the prior-year figure, respectively. AMPX has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 1.64%.

AirSculpt Technologies’ AIRS has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

AIRS will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 10. The company’s top line and the bottom line are expected to increase 19.7% and more than 100%, respectively, from the prior-year figure. AIRS has a trailing four-quarter negative average surprise of 111.67%.

Alithya Group ( ALYA ) has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

ALYA will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 14. The company’s top line is expected to decrease 19.7% from the prior-year figure. ALYA has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 150%.

