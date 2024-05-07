Duolingo (DUOL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 111.5%.

Duolingo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Duolingo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duolingo’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $165 million, indicating a 42.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have reaped the benefits of the increase in daily and monthly average users and the surge in the number of subscribers.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 30 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Cost discipline and increase in revenues are likely to have driven the bottom-line increase.

What Our Model Says

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Duolingo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DUOL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $970.5 million, indicating 35.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a more than 100% rise from the year-ago quarter. The company has an average surprise of 26.5%.

APP currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 8. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CareMax CMAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $215.6 million, up 24.6% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings loss is pegged at $8.7 per share, suggesting a decline of 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company has an average negative surprise of 110.8%.

CMAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on May 8.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

