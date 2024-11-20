Duolingo CFO sells $1.11M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Duolingo (DUOL) disclosed that its CFO Stephen Chen sold 2,642 shares of common stock on November 18th in a total transaction size of $1.11M.

