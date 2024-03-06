Duolingo and Sea Limited have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Duolingo is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that provides a mobile language learning platform. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app.

The stock has recently rallied, moving close to all-time highs after a big earnings beat. With analysts raising both earnings estimates and price targets, investors should be targeting any dip in the stock for a longer-term move higher.

About the Company

Duolingo was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company has about 700 full-time employees and a market cap of $9 billion.



Duolingo primarily generates revenue through a freemium model but also has a Duolingo Plus subscription that offers customers additional features, such as an ad-free experience, offline access to lessons, progress tracking, and more. The company also offers a version for schools and certification exams.

The stock has a Zacks Style Score of “A” in Growth and “A” in Momentum. It sports a Style Score of “F in Value, with a Forward PE of 183. So for value investors, this is not a stock for you and the rapid growth will be the focus for most investors.

Q4 Earnings Beat

On February 28th, the company reported a 24% earnings surprise to the upside, which was the ninth straight EPS beat.

Q1 revenues were raised to $164-167M v the $158M expected. With that, the company saw record bookings and paid subscribers jumped 57% year-over-year to 6.6 million.

Duolingo had 26.9 million daily active users during the quarter, up 65% year-over-year, and 88.4 million monthly active users, up 46% year-over-year.

The stock shot higher on the headline, moving to all-time highs. However, is has sold off since as that valuation remains a concern.

Analyst Estimates

Since earnings, analysts have been hiking estimates and price targets. Let’s go over what estimates have done over the last 7 days and then look at some price targets.

For the current quarter, analysts have hiked their estimates from $0.13 to $0.30, a jump of 130%.

For the current year, estimates have gone from $0.81 to $1.22, a jump of 50%.

The momentum looks to continue next year, with numbers going from $1.49 to $2.26, or 52%.

After the earnings report, Piper lifted its price target from $217 to $282. Here are some comments from the analyst note:

Duolingo’s results came in well-above expectations, supported by gravity defying DAU growth, and a steady increase in monetization. In our view, underpinning

these impressive metrics is Duolingo’s early investments in AI, consistent execution and an incredible brand. We see upside to FY24 targets, and thereby reiterate our OW view on DUOL, supported by higher estimates and multiple.

Others that upped their targets included Barclays which went from $173 to $243 and UBS which lifted to $275, up from $230.

Goldman still held its Sell rating but lifted its target to $190 from $160.

The Technicals

After the headline earnings release the stock traded as high as $260, technically making a new all-time high. From there the stock sold off and was unable to make new highs during market hours.

So far, the stock has drifted lower after the impressive results, so let us go over some buyable levels for investors to enter long-term.

Looking at moving averages, the 50-day is at just over the $200 mark, while the 21-day is at $193. The stock gapped from the $198 area so a move under that $200 spot would be a gap fill.

Looking at Fibonacci levels, we have the halfway back level at $206 and the 61.8% at $198. This can be found by drawing the 2/21 lows to the 2/29 highs.

If the stock retakes the all-time highs at $245, investors can target the $290-300 area for profits. The 161.8% extension is $292 and can be found by drawing all-time highs to 2024 lows.

Bottom Line

Duolingo has a product offering that is being received well by its customers. The DAU and sub-growth look to be gaining momentum and the bottom line is showing investors results.

If the growth can continue through the year, the stock should have no problem taking out the recent highs and moving toward the $300 level.

Sea Limited is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia and internationally.

The former high-flying stock continues to struggle as earnings consistently disappoint. While the stock is well off its 2021 highs, investors should be patient with the name until estimates start trending in the right direction.

About the Company

Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company offers an online gaming platform Garena, an e-commerce platform Shopee, and a digital financial services platform SeaMoney

SE is valued at $30 billion and has a Forward PE of 38. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “F” in both Value and Growth. The company pays no dividend.

Q4 Earnings

Sea reported on March 4th, missing expectations by 150%. This was the second miss in a row, with an 89% miss coming in the last quarter. The company does not have a great track record of earnings beats, missing 11 out of the last 16 quarters.

On the positive side, revenues came in above expectations and the company posted its first annual profit since its IPO. However, EDIBTA was 126.7M, down from $495.7M last year. While this was above expectations, the stock moved lower after a reactionary move higher.

Earnings Estimates

While some analyst commentary was positive in the idea that the company is starting to make money, estimates are still trending lower. With the stock up almost 40% in 2024 investors should be cautious until this trend is broken.

Over the last 90 days, the current quarter estimates have fallen from $0.22 to $0.13, a drop of 41%. For the current year, estimates have ticked higher since EPS, but dropped from $1.60 to $1.40 over the last 90 days, a drop of 13%.

Technical Take

Sea traded as high as $372 in 2021 and fell to a low of $34.25 in early January. The stock is trading up over 60% off those lows, so the slight improvement in earnings was likely already expected from the market.

The bulls have broken the 200-day MA, which is a positive sign. However, the $60 level was resistance during the summer of 2023 and should be a roadblock for the bulls.

Investors should look for a pullback if interested in the name. The 200-day MA is at $45, 18% below current trading levels. This also lines up with a 50% retracement found by drawing 2024 lows to recent highs.

In Summary

Sea Limited is starting to show some signs of improvement on the bottom line, posting its first annual profit since the IPO. However, investors seem to be getting ahead of themselves as the stock is up 60% in under two months.

Additional content:

Embrace Clean Energy with These 3 Shining Solar Stocks

There has been a heightened need to shift to solar energy in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is creating opportunities for investors, although it will take huge investments and a lot of time. Amid the backdrop, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., Nextracker and First Solar are well poised to gain.

Solar Contributes More to New Generating Capacity

Renewables is witnessing its share of electricity generation in the United States growing at a rapid pace. In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) states that the proportion of renewables in electricity generation in the domestic market will increase to 24% this year from last year’s 22%. Meanwhile, the share of coal has been estimated to decrease to 15% from last year’s 17%.

Almost all the regions of the United States in 2024 will see increasing electricity generation from renewable sources, thanks to the increase of 36 gigawatts of solar generating capacity, as estimated by EIA. This year will see a 43% rise in electricity generation from solar energy, added EIA.

3 Stocks to Gain

Thus, it is time for investors to keep an eye on solar energy stocks. We have zeroed in on three such stocks.

Maxeon Solar is a key player in solar innovation and channels. As a key provider of premium solar technology, Maxeon Solar is continuing its innovation work that is leading to its seventh generation of advanced IBC solar technology. Carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAXN is capitalizing on off-grid applications since solar is being utilized for transportation to charge a growing number of devices that could power human lives.

Nextracker is expected to experience growth due to its provision of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions. Strong balance sheet, substantial backlog and widespread global demand are the main factors driving the company’s success. Currently, Nextracker sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

To accelerate its fight against global warming, First Solar is primarily engaged in providing eco-efficient solar modules. The advanced thin-film photovoltaic modules of First Solar, with a Zacks Rank of 3, represent highly advanced solar technologies of the next generation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.