News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Duolingo And Coursera Shares Dip As Analyst Warns Of Generative AI Disruption In EdTech

January 19, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

Written by Lekha Gupta for Benzinga ->

Shares of online education technology companies Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) are trading lower after Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded the stocks.

While the analyst expects the education sector to benefit from new generative AI technologies over the long term, he sees the key risk being learners shifting away from traditional education technology offerings, with students being able to access all content in one place for free.

The company sees homework services, language learning, and virtual tutoring as the most exposed to competitive product risk in the education technology sector.

Consequently, the analyst lowered the rating on Duolingo from Neutral to Sell and maintained a price target of $160.

Sheridan lowered the company’s FY25 adj. EBITDA margin estimate to 23.6% (from 23.9%) due to higher sales & marketing costs owing to strong competition, with a major tech firm recently announcing that it would allow language learners to practice speaking on Search.

In 2024, the analyst writes that investor will focus on the forward user & subscriber course and the potential range of Y/Y growth rates outcome; high competition; execution across newer verticals (such as Math and Music); and margin expansion and efficiency gains related to AI usage and marketing investments. 

Also, Sheridan downgraded Coursera from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $18 to $14.

The analyst modestly reduced revenue estimates, citing weaker enterprise revenues in the form of lower ASP and a lower number of enterprise clients, as the overall hiring and enterprise L&D environment remains tight with less visibility into a recovery. 

Also, Sheridan cut operating margin estimates to reflect lower enterprise estimates and increased investments allocated for the company's strategic initiatives.

Also Read: Coursera Records AI Course Registrations Every Minute In 2023, Fueled By ChatGPT Trend

In particular, for FY24, the analyst now expects revenue of $729 million (vs $750 million earlier) and adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.6% (vs. 3.3% prior).

For FY25, Sheridan now sees revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins of $835 million ($884 million prior) and 4.4% (6.8% earlier).

Shares of online education technology companies Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) are trading lower after Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded the stocks.

While the analyst expects the education sector to benefit from new generative AI technologies over the long term, he sees the key risk being learners shifting away from traditional education technology offerings, with students being able to access all content in one place for free.

The company sees homework services, language learning, and virtual tutoring as the most exposed to competitive product risk in the education technology sector.

Consequently, the analyst lowered the rating on Duolingo from Neutral to Sell and maintained a price target of $160.

Sheridan lowered the company’s FY25 adj. EBITDA margin estimate to 23.6% (from 23.9%) due to higher sales & marketing costs owing to strong competition, with a major tech firm recently announcing that it would allow language learners to practice speaking on Search.

In 2024, the analyst writes that investor will focus on the forward user & subscriber course and the potential range of Y/Y growth rates outcome; high competition; execution across newer verticals (such as Math and Music); and margin expansion and efficiency gains related to AI usage and marketing investments. 

Also, Sheridan downgraded Coursera from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $18 to $14.

The analyst modestly reduced revenue estimates, citing weaker enterprise revenues in the form of lower ASP and a lower number of enterprise clients, as the overall hiring and enterprise L&D environment remains tight with less visibility into a recovery. 

Also, Sheridan cut operating margin estimates to reflect lower enterprise estimates and increased investments allocated for the company's strategic initiatives.

Also Read: Coursera Records AI Course Registrations Every Minute In 2023, Fueled By ChatGPT Trend

In particular, for FY24, the analyst now expects revenue of $729 million (vs $750 million earlier) and adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.6% (vs. 3.3% prior).

For FY25, Sheridan now sees revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins of $835 million ($884 million prior) and 4.4% (6.8% earlier).

Price Action: DUOL and COUR shares are down 4.491% to $190.00 and 11.3% to $17.38, respectively, at last check Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock

Latest Ratings for COUR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.