DUOL Trades Higher Than Industry: Is It Worth the Premium Valuation?

Duolingo DUOL has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.18, which is significantly higher than the industry average of 22.08, indicating overvaluation. However, its P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio stands at 0.71, considerably below the industry average of 1.29.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although Duolingo appears expensive at present, the lower PEG ratio suggests that its higher valuation is supported by strong expected growth. This makes a DUOL with a higher P/E more attractive as a value company than one with a lower P/E and stagnant growth.

In terms of EPS growth expectations, while the consensus estimate plunges 64.1% year over year for 2026, a 10% upsurge is warranted for 2027 and 46.6% for the next five years. The long-term earnings growth aspect favors DUOL’s current overvaluation. Moving past these metrics, it appears that the company’s competitive moat supports this premium stock.

Unlike legacy ed-techs like Coursera COUR and Chegg CHGG that partly rely on human-generated content, Duolingo leverages an AI-first content engine. It assists in the launch of multiple courses, ensuring a high gross margin as evidenced by the 72.8% reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Having said that, DUOL cradles a massive user base with daily active users exceeding 50 million and paid subscribers surpassing the 10-million mark as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

While the proportion of paid subscribers is substantially low, it subsidizes the rest by creating a data moat that competitors find hard to replicate. Beyond the competitive advantage and a huge user base lies soaring margin expansion.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 490 basis points year over year, and for the year, it moved up 380 bps. These strong margins, combined with a long-term anticipated EPS growth, validate that the stock is trading at a premium.

DUOL’s Price Performance & Estimates

The stock has lost 64.2% in six months compared with the industry’s 18.9% dip and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.9% growth. Its competitors, Coursera and Chegg, have declined 47.9% and 64.8%, respectively, over the same period.

6-Month Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo has a Value Score of D, while Coursera and Chegg carry C and A, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has declined 25.6% and 36.5%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

DUOL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.