$DUOL stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DUOL stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $620,213,925 of trading volume.

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DUOL:

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 333 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 333 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 156 sales selling 364,248 shares for an estimated $123,393,809 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 71 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $75,293,086 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 59,514 shares for an estimated $19,974,621 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,248 shares for an estimated $8,420,192 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 21,190 shares for an estimated $6,853,288 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $6,013,605 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,955 shares for an estimated $2,099,373 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DUOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DUOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DUOL forecast page.

$DUOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $435.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $410.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $400.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $351.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $370.0 on 11/07/2024

You can track data on $DUOL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.