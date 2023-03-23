Dunkirk LNG terminal blocked by strike until Friday morning -union

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

March 23, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - The Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northern France was blocked early on Thursday after workers voted to renew strike action against the government's planned changes to pensions, a union source said.

It will be blocked until Friday morning with a general meeting to be held with workers around noon that day to decide if the strike will be renewed again, the source said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.