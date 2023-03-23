Dunkirk LNG terminal blocked by strike until Friday morning -union

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - The Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northern France was blocked early on Thursday after workers voted to renew strike action against the government's planned changes to pensions, a union source said.

It will be blocked until Friday morning with a general meeting to be held with workers around noon that day to decide if the strike will be renewed again, the source said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

