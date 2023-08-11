Dunkin' To Unveil Spiked Coffee And Tea Drinks

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' Donuts is introducing a collection of new spiked iced coffee and tea beverages.

Dunkin' Spiked reportedly received label approval in May from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau or TTB. A launch date of the product is yet to be announced.

As per the company website, Dunkin' Spiked offers four flavors of iced drinks with alcohol in both coffee and tea. The coffee options include Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee.

Further, the spiked iced tea flavors include Dunkin's Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher.

Coffee products with Alcohol by volume or ABV of 6% are available in Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee Mix Pack, 12oz. Can 4-pack, 19.2oz can single serve.

Iced tea drinks have ABV of 5% and available as Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea Mix Pack, 12oz. Can 6-pack, 19.2oz can single serve.

According to VinePair, the Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffee chain is partnering with Boston-based brewery Harpoon Brewery to produce the malt-based alcoholic beverages.

The companies earlier had partnered to offer various products, including Harpoon Dunkin' Boston Kreme and Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut. Last year, they offered Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer.

