Dunkin' To Roll Out 'Beyond Meat' Sandwich Earlier

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' Brands Group said it is rolling out the Beyond Sausage Sandwich to more than 9,000 restaurants nationwide, starting November 6. The sandwich features a plant-based sausage patty from alternative meat maker Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty is made with plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. The sausage patty features 10 grams of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese.

The nationwide roll-out of the Beyond Meat sandwich by Dunkin's comes two months ahead of schedule after previous tests in the New York market exceeded the company's expectations.

Dunkin' had earlier planned to launch the product nationwide in January 2020. This is Beyond Meat's first nationwide fast-food roll-out.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.S. quick service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide. Dunkin' is the brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs," Dunkin' Brands CEO David Hoffman said.

Dunkin' said that to celebrate the launch, it will offer free samples of the new sandwich from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on November 8 and 9 at participating locations, until supplies last.

In July, Dunkin' began testing the Beyond Sausage Sandwich at its locations in New York, and it quickly became one of its top-selling sandwiches at those locations.

The strong demand for vegan options has prompted restaurants and fast-food chains to offer menu items that contain products from alternative meat makers such as Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods. These new plant-based meat alternatives are intended to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact.

In August, Burger King rolled out its meatless Impossible Whopper sandwich at locations nationwide. This followed Burger King's partnership with Impossible Foods in April to test a new, plant-based version of its Whopper Sandwich that used Impossible Burger for its patties.

Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC also said in August that it was testing plant-based "fried chicken" in partnership with Beyond Meat. The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken is initially made available only at a single KFC restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in June had started to offer Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches at its nearly 4,000 restaurants in Canada.

