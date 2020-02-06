Dunkin' Teams with Beyond Meat Ambassador Snoop Dogg for Clothing Line

The D-O double G has made Dunkin' (NASDAQ: DNKN) his house. The rap legend/cooking show host (with Martha Stewart) who serves as a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has appeared in ads for the coffee chain touting its plant-based sandwiches made from Beyond's products.

Now, the two companies and the music icon have released a line of clothes. The limited-edition clothing line went live on Feb. 5 and it will only be sold on a pop-up website.

The clothing line will be sold in limited quantities. Image source: Dunkin'.

What are Dunkin', Snoop, and Beyond doing?

The three partners are leveraging their audiences to promote each other via a novelty clothing line that's also meant to be fashionable. The line includes a number of clothing items inspired by Snoop and the two brands. They include:

A green tracksuit using Beyond's colors with the words "Glazzed for Days" on the back

Joggers with Beyond and Dunkin' logos and the word "Glazzzzy" on the leg

A bomber jacket, sweatshirt, T-shirts and a beanie

The collection is inspired by Dogg's "love of donuts, iconic fashion sense, and trendsetting attitude," according to a press release.

Will fans bite?

The clothes will likely sell out as this type of promotion has generally worked well in the fast-food space but moving sweatshirts and hats is not the point. The main goal is bringing attention to the plant-based choices on Dunkin's menu. This should succeed in doing that which will be good for Dunkin' and Beyond.

