Dunkin' Teams with Beyond Meat Ambassador Snoop Dogg for Clothing Line

The D-O double G has made Dunkin' (NASDAQ: DNKN) his house. The rap legend/cooking show host (with Martha Stewart) who serves as a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has appeared in ads for the coffee chain touting its plant-based sandwiches made from Beyond's products.

Now, the two companies and the music icon have released a line of clothes. The limited-edition clothing line went live on Feb. 5 and it will only be sold on a pop-up website.

The Dunkin', Snoop, and Beyond clothing line.

The clothing line will be sold in limited quantities. Image source: Dunkin'.

What are Dunkin', Snoop, and Beyond doing?

The three partners are leveraging their audiences to promote each other via a novelty clothing line that's also meant to be fashionable. The line includes a number of clothing items inspired by Snoop and the two brands. They include:

  • A green tracksuit using Beyond's colors with the words "Glazzed for Days" on the back
  • Joggers with Beyond and Dunkin' logos and the word "Glazzzzy" on the leg
  • A bomber jacket, sweatshirt, T-shirts and a beanie

The collection is inspired by Dogg's "love of donuts, iconic fashion sense, and trendsetting attitude," according to a press release.

Will fans bite?

The clothes will likely sell out as this type of promotion has generally worked well in the fast-food space but moving sweatshirts and hats is not the point. The main goal is bringing attention to the plant-based choices on Dunkin's menu. This should succeed in doing that which will be good for Dunkin' and Beyond.

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular