Dunkin', Snoop Dogg Unveil Plant-based Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich

(RTTNews) - Coffee and baked goods chain Dunkin' has partnered with American rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce plant-based Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich for a limited time. Dunkin' said it is inspired by Snoop Dogg's passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

The exclusive sandwich, which comes on a donut bun, is available at Dunkin' Shops this week only. The customers can request the sweet and savory, Snoop-approved sandwich at participating Dunkin' shops nationwide from January 13 through January 19.

The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich, which was launched in November last year, features a breakfast sausage patty from alternative meat maker Beyond Meat, made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'.

At the November launch of Beyond Sausage Sandwich, Snoop had surprised customers at a Dunkin' restaurant in Southern California, serving up sandwiches and earning the honorary status of Employee of the Month at Dunkin'.

Dunkin' and Snoop have also collaborated on a limited-edition online pop-up shop that will debut later this month. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop will offer exclusive apparel, including a green tracksuit inspired by Snoop's outfit in the Dunkin' ad. It also includes a bomber jacket, sweatshirt, t-shirts and a beanie.

Beyond Meat Ambassador/Investor Snoop Dogg will also appear in a new national TV spot for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

Further, Dunkin' is throwing a Beyond Bash on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. At the party, guests can enjoy free samples of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants.

Restaurants and fast-food chains across the nation are offering new menu items with plant-based meat following the significant demand for vegan options and to reduce environmental impact.

Burger King, in partnership with alternative meat maker Impossible Foods, offers meatless Impossible Whopper sandwich at its locations nationwide.

