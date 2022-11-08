Dunkin' Rewards Members Can Enjoy Free Coffee Mondays in November

Is there anything better than a caffeine boost at the start of a busy week? How about a free cup of coffee? Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a free coffee every Monday in November thanks to Free Coffee Mondays. Find out what you need to do to get your free cup of Joe.

How to begin your week with a free cup of coffee

Dunkin' is celebrating its loyal customers with Free Coffee Mondays.

Every Monday in November, Dunkin' Rewards members can get one free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase. You can sign up for free if you're not yet a member.

You'll need to activate this offer in the mobile app to score your freebie. Once activated, you can order in person or through the app. The Free Coffee Monday offer is valid on Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 21, and Nov. 28. This offer can't be combined with other offers, coupons, or promotions.

This promotion excludes cold brew beverages and specialist drinks. Extras like cold foam, dairy alternatives, flavors, and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

Since you're required to purchase something to earn your freebie, this deal isn't completely free. But Free Coffee Monday could allow you to treat your favorite coworker or get you and your honey a beverage on Mondays. Why not make someone else's day better, too?

Other ways to win big with Dunkin' Rewards

If you're a regular Dunkin' customer, make sure you use the brand's free rewards program to your advantage. Free Coffee Mondays can give you the caffeine boost you need to start your week off energized -- but this isn't the only way to earn a freebie.

Within the Dunkin' mobile app, other offers and rewards are available, and they could score you a freebie or a discount on your next order.

The following offers are available in November:

Free Wake-up Wrap with the purchase of a medium or larger drink

Free bakery item with purchase of a medium or larger drink

Free hash browns with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich

Get one $1 any size hot coffee

Get one $2 any size iced coffee

Similarly to the Free Coffee Monday offer, you must activate all offers before using them.

As a Dunkin' Rewards member, you'll earn points every time you spend money. You can redeem your rewards for free drinks and snacks to make a future Dunkin' trip cheaper.

Don't ignore loyalty programs

Are you skipping out on free rewards programs because you don't want to make an effort to sign up for an account? Most programs take only a few seconds to join. Rewards programs and loyalty programs make it easy to earn rewards. If you're already a frequent shopper, you might as well use your favorite brand's free loyalty program.

Life is expensive and everyday costs have gone up significantly. Every freebie you earn can help you keep more money in your bank account.

Are you looking for other ways to save money? You're not alone. Check out these personal finance resources for tips and guidance.

