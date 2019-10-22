Dunkin' Plans to Launch Beyond Sausage Sandwich Nationwide

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN is leaving no stone unturned to attract customers in the intensely competitive restaurant industry. Dunkin' Brands and Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND has taken their partnership to the next level. Dunkin' Brands announced that the Beyond Sausage Sandwich will be available in more than 9,000 Dunkin' restaurants across the United States from Nov 6, 2019.

Notably, this nation-wide launch comes right after a successful test conducted by the company in Manhattan during July. Following the rollout, it will become the first nationwide U.S. quick service restaurant brand to go beyond traditional breakfast choices.

Markedly, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich is made with Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty, which includes 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices that will deliver iconic taste to customers. Also, the Sandwich has 29% less total fat, and fewer calories and cholesterol than a traditional Dunkin’s Sausage and other sandwiches.

Menu Innovations to Drive Growth

Dunkin' Brands ranks among the well-established global quick-service restaurant brands. As a result, it enjoys enormous customer trust and brand loyalty, thereby making it easier for the company to launch new product lines.

In January, it added the Power Platform, which has been driving incremental sales. In April, Dunkin’ Brands launched the Dunkin’ Bowls, which comprises an egg white bowl containing 14 grams of protein and only 250 calories.

The company extensively focuses on building new restaurant designs. It designed a next-generation restaurant involving technology that aims to provide a rich and faster restaurant experience, and deliver quality food and beverages. Of late, there are more than 60 new and remodeled NextGen restaurants across the country.

Backed by solid expansion strategies and a strong brand presence, the rollout is expected to drive the company’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 sales is pegged at $1.4 billion, suggesting 3.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

Notably, shares of Dunkin Brands — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company — have gained 18.1% year to date compared with the industry's 22.9% rally.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Chipotle and Cracker Barrel have an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 18.5% and 10%, respectively.

