Dunkin' Extends Its Free Donut Friday Promotion Through April

As Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) continues to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, like most of the restaurant industry, it has decided to extend its Free Donut Friday promotion for another month. Originally slated to last through March only, the special deal will now apply on every Friday throughout April, too.

In order to qualify for the deal, customers have to be current DD Perks members. Buying almost any of the beverages at a Dunkin' location gets the purchaser a free donut of their choice from the company's full donut assortment as a reward. The offer does not apply to purchases of Dunkin's espresso shots.

Image source: Dunkin' Brands.

Dunkin' recently closed its dine-in facilities for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, going the extra mile by removing the furniture from its dining rooms and outdoor patios so that people couldn't gather there without ordering anything. The company has been operating on a model of delivery and several kinds of take-out.

In the announcement about Free Donut Fridays, Dunkin' notes that, while walking in for a take-out beverage is one way to get the promised free munchies, that isn't the only way. For those who want to strictly observe social distancing and keep human contact to a minimum, the beverages and accompanying free donut can be ordered online via the company app, then picked up at the drive-through or curbside. Curbside pickup and drive-through processing may not be available at all locations.

In the news release, VP of Digital and Loyalty Marketing Stephanie Meltzer-Paul remarked, "Free Donut Fridays helped bring smiles to so many of our guests in March, and we recognize they may need a little joy even more in April."

