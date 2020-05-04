Dunkin' Expanding Delivery Options To Include Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' is expanding its delivery options by adding Uber Eats, as customers stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee and baked goods chain said that with the new partnership, Dunkin' delivery is now available through Uber Eats at over 1,700 restaurants. The partnership will be expanded to more than 4,000 total locations nationwide by the end of May.

The new service is currently available at select stores across eight states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina.

Customers can place their order by opening the Uber Eats website or mobile app, select their nearest Dunkin' location, choose their food and beverages, customize the order, and then checkout.

The order can be tracked by customers while it is prepared, picked up, and delivered by their Uber driver, who will leave the items at their door for a contactless experience.

Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin' U.S. "We understand that many of our guests are missing their daily Dunkin' routine, and we want them to know we've got their backs by continuing to expand our Dunkin' delivery footprint with Uber Eats in the coming weeks."

In mid-March, Dunkin' said its U.S. restaurants have limited service to drive-thru ordering, carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery only, due to the COVID-19 health crisis. At that time, the company said it will promote food delivery service through Grubhub and other delivery partners.

The company's financial results have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, Dunkin' reported U.S. comparable-store sales decline of 2.0 percent in the first quarter.

The company noted that comparable-store sales growth of 3.5 percent in the first 10 weeks of the quarter, including positive ticket and traffic, was offset by a comparable store sales decline of 19.4 percent in the last three weeks of the quarter.

Dunkin's first-quarter net income was $52.1 million or $0.63 per share, almost unchanged from $52.3 million or $0.63 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were unchanged from the year-ago quarter at $0.67 per share. Revenues for the quarter rose 1.3 percent to $323.1 million from $319.1 million a year ago.

