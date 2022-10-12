Dunkin Donuts Reveals New Reward Program Dunkin' Rewards

(RTTNews) - Dunkin Donuts is replacing its earlier rewards program DD Perks with a new program called Dunkin' rewards. Some customers are not happy with the decision as several specialty drinks will now cost more points.

The new system comes with a number of changes. Members will receive 10 points for every $1 spent, up from 5 points for every $1 in the old program. And they can start redeeming rewards after 150 points instead of 200 and use those points toward food for the first time. In addition, members who visit a Dunkin' at least 12 times within a calendar month can unlock more points and have access to new benefits for three months.

While these are the benefits, customers are angry about another change, i.e under the new system, members need 700 points to get a free cold brew, cold brew with cold foam, Dunkin' refresher or hot or iced espresso drink, and 900 points for a frozen drink or hot or iced signature latte. With the earlier program, DD Perks, members were able to get a free drink, without those limitations, for just 200 points.

Scott Murphy, Dunkin President said about the new changes, "We consistently heard members ask for three things: flexibility, variety, and recognition. We're excited to deliver this to them through the new program."

Murphy added that Dunkin' hopes to attract loyal customers who weren't part of DD Perks with the new program, "while introducing new and expansive ways to continue to thank our longstanding loyalty members."

Dunkin' ran a limited pilot of the program this summer. Now, Dunkin' Rewards is replacing DD Perks completely and those with DD Perks memberships will automatically become Rewards members. It will start rolling out the new program from Thursday. Dunkin' also revealed changes to website and shared all details about the program.

Already, some customers are expressing dismay about the new program, especial ly because of the amount of points required to earn free drinks.

In response to the criticism, Murphy said, "change is always going to be an adjustment. But in the long run, Dunkin' loyalists will benefit even more, because of the added flexibility."

He also said that with special perks for the most loyal members and other targeted offers, "members will get many of our coffee beverages at a better value than with DD Perks."

