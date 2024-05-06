Dunkin Donuts Celebrates Nurses Day By Offering Complimentary Coffee

(RTTNews) - May 6 through May 12 is observed as National Nurses Week every year. To show their gratitude towards nurses, Dunkin Donut (DNKN) is offering a one free medium hot or iced coffee to the healthcare workers.

"This National Nurses Day, Dunkin' is honored to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses who serve our communities day in and day out," commented Levi Pascher, Dunkin's Field Marketing Manager for Central New York. "As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting nurses to take a well-deserved coffee break on us."

Along with the coffee, the fast food chain is also offering Dunkin's newly launched Donut Swirl to the nurses, which can be customized with a shot of blueberry or vanilla.

However, the offer excludes Frozen Coffee, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, and espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives and cold foam may be an additional charge.

To avail the special offer, nurses have to show their respective hospital ID cards as the coffee is limited to one per person.

Similarly, many businesses have come forward with lucrative offers for the nurses, such as Chipotle (CMG) is offering a chance to win one of 100-thousand free burritos, Buffalo Wild Wings is providing a 20 percent discount, Skechers (SKX) is extending a 10 percent off on all products, The Greene Turtle is extending a free meal of upto $15, and The Good Feet Store is giving a free pair of Architek Comfort Slip-Ons and three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks on purchase of at least a Good Feet Store 3-Step Arch Support System.

