Dunkin' Delivery With Uber Eats Available Up To 5,000 Restaurants Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Dunkin' said that it has expanded its relationship with Uber Eats to 1,000 additional restaurants across the country this month.

Dunkin' delivery with Uber Eats will be available at up to 5,000 restaurants nationwide by the end of June.

Uber Eats is offering a special buy one, get one free offer on small Dunkin' Iced Coffees now through June 21. In addition, customers can also take advantage of a$0 delivery fee on Dunkin' orders of $10 or more through Uber Eats beginning June 24, while supplies last.

