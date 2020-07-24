Dunkin’ Creates an Executive Position to Improve Digital Operations

As Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) moves to cut back on its older, lower-volume locations while opening more of its NextGen restaurants, the company also recognizes the growing importance of online and digital sales and marketing. So a new executive, chief digital and strategy officer (CDSO), will begin work on Aug. 10.

Dunkin' has selected Philip Auerbach to be the first to occupy the new executive role. Auerbach is leaving his job as chief commercial officer at adventure travel company Lindblad Expeditions. He has additional experience as a marketing executive at Caesars Entertainment and in sales and marketing at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Image source: Dunkin' Brands

Auerbach says he will help Dunkin "build a digital ecosystem that will deliver an even more personalized, frictionless experience across all channels." CEO Dave Hoffman said, "Phil is a transformational leader who has led the evolution of consumer and hospitality brands and will take our growing digital platform to the next level."

The CDSO will be responsible for integrating digital into various parts of Dunkin's operations in a more intensive and streamlined way. According to the press release, this will include helping with marketing, customer care, loyalty programs, and collecting information on operations to provide consumer and business insights. The company's flexible model has already helped it weather COVID-19 better than some competing restaurant brands.

10 stocks we like better than Dunkin' Brands Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dunkin' Brands Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.