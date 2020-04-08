Dunkin' Brands to Expand Delivery Service With Grubhub

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN is leaving no stone unturned to drive sales amid the coronavirus-induced crisis. This is evident from the company’s efforts to deliver coffee, espresso, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches at customers’ doorstep in the United States.

The company is not only offering free Grubhub Inc. GRUB delivery at select locations but is also in the process of expanding the service at more Dunkin' Brands stores countrywide. The company announced that it will offer free delivery on Grubhub orders of $10 or more at select locations through Apr 19.

Notably, Dunkin' Brands is expanding delivery service with Grubhub to more than 1,300 additional stores countrywide, which is likely to be completed by Apr 16. With this expansion, the company intends to connect customers with more than 4,000 participating Dunkin' Brands restaurants.

Dunkin' Brands’ customers will soon be able to avail delivery service in Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Savannah and more. The company’s delivery service is already available in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. and surrounding areas.

Shares of the company have fallen 28.7% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s decline of 23.1%. The decline can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus outbreak.

Enhanced Delivery & Strong Digitalization Bodes Well

Considering rapid digitization in U.S. fast-casual restaurant sector, an increasing number of restaurants are deploying technology to enhance guest experience and drive traffic.

Notably, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is growing in terms of its use of digital technology through DD card, DD mobile app, DD Perks rewards program, On-the-Go ordering and delivery. It also introduced multi-tender payment flexibility for the DD Perks program, which will provide more choice and convenience for Dunkin's on-the-go guests. These initiatives make Dunkin’ Brands more appealing and accessible to customers.

