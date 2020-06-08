Dunkin’ Brands Says It’s Looking for 25,000 More Workers

As states cautiously reopen following the expiration of coronavirus lockdowns, Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) clearly expects to dish up plenty of coffee and donuts. The company says it is looking to hire 25,000 new employees to fill a wide variety of staff positions, ranging from outlet management to front-counter personnel.

Dunkin' states it has approximately 90% of its restaurant locations open, helping to "provide some sense of normalcy for loyal guests." It also says its latest hiring blitz will help reduce the rampant unemployment caused by COVID-19, which hit the restaurant industry particularly hard.

Image source: Dunkin' Brands.

The company is also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer online education to its employees who want to beef up their skillset for future job opportunities. Dunkin's Senior VP Stephanie Lilak notes, with "the brand's new partnership with SNHU, new advertising campaign, and in-store safety measures, our franchisees are providing both new and current restaurant employees a great workplace, and the chance to gain experiences and skills that will benefit them throughout their lives."

Dunkin' also attracted an overweight rating from KeyBanc. The accompanying research note explained the rating by saying: "Dunkin has executed well during the pandemic -- providing franchisee assistance while leveraging its off-premise/digital capabilities to stabilize trends. These efforts should drive momentum in the short term as key markets reopen and over the medium term with the help of national advertising." Dunkin's flexibility seems to have allowed it to bounce back quickly following the worst of the pandemic.

