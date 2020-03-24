Dunkin’ Brands Launches a Limited-Time Delivery Promotion

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) is aiming to keep feeding its customers' cravings despite the social distancing mandates now sweeping the country. Shortly after limiting its stores to drive-through and carry-out services only, the coffee and fast-food giant announced on Monday a limited-time offer promoting its delivery network through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have your back during this difficult time," the company said in a press release.

Dunkin' is waiving delivery fees and providing a $3 discount for orders made from March 23 through April 6. The offer is applied through its Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) partnership, which doesn't yet cover Dunkin's entire sales base but is available in most major metropolitan areas. Coffee fans need to meet a minimum order total of $15 to receive the full discount.

The effort is part of the fast-food giant's response to a historic drop in customer traffic levels as major cities ask citizens to avoid leaving home for non-essential shopping trips. In early February, Dunkin' announced an encouraging uptick in both traffic and average spending. However, the coronavirus containment efforts likely stalled that momentum, at least through the company's fiscal first quarter, which runs through the end of March.

