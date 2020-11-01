Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 16% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Dunkin' Brands Group beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$362m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 16%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:DNKN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Dunkin' Brands Group's 21 analysts is for revenues of US$1.38b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 15% to US$3.07. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.01 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$89.82despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Dunkin' Brands Group's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Dunkin' Brands Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$107 and the most bearish at US$69.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Dunkin' Brands Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dunkin' Brands Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 22% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Dunkin' Brands Group.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Dunkin' Brands Group's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Dunkin' Brands Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

