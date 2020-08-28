Dividends
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DNKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNKN was $75.35, representing a -11.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.74 and a 95.66% increase over the 52 week low of $38.51.

DNKN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). DNKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports DNKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.11%, compared to an industry average of -20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNKN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DNKN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DNKN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 30.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DNKN at 0.87%.

