Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (Symbol: DNKN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.76, changing hands as high as $69.59 per share. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNKN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.51 per share, with $84.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.48.

