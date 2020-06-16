Dunkin' Brands Expands Delivery Partnership With Uber Eats

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN recently announced an expansion of the brand's partnership with Uber Eats in a bid to expand delivery services. Per the deal, the companies have expanded their partnership to 1,000 additional restaurants across the United States.

Following the expansion, up to 5,000 total Dunkin' locations nationwide will provide delivery services through Uber Eats by the end of June. Brandy Blackwell, director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin' U.S. said “We're are very encouraged by early results of our collaboration with Uber Eats since launching last month, and are excited to quickly expand our delivery footprint.”

Enhanced Delivery to Drive Growth

Considering rapid digitization in U.S. fast-casual restaurant sector, an increasing number of restaurants are deploying technology to enhance guest experience and drive traffic.

Notably, Dunkin’ Brands is growing in terms of its use of digital technology through DD card, DD mobile app, DD Perks rewards program, On-the-Go ordering and delivery. It also introduced multi-tender payment flexibility for the DD Perks program, which will provide more choice and convenience for Dunkin's on-the-go guests. These initiatives make Dunkin’ Brands more convenient and accessible to customers. During first-quarter 2020, the company doubled its delivery footprint from 2,000 to 4,000 stores.

We believe robust delivery system will drive the top line in the coming quarters amid the pandemic. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 13.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.

