Dunkin Brands' Baskin-Robbins Unveils New Creature Creations

In a bid to boost ice-cream offerings, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.’s DNKN Baskin-Robbins announced the launch of the new Creature Creations line-up, which includes Unicorn, Mermaid and Monster creations.

Based on the characters, Creature Creations can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins flavor along with playful cup designs, edible white chocolate topper and colorful sprinkles.

Notably, Creature Creations are available at all Baskin-Robbin locations nationwide. The company has also made it available for home delivery through DoorDash services.

Shannon Blakely, vice president of Marketing at Baskin-Robbins, stated "We're incredibly excited to launch Creature Creations and have everyone experience a totally out-of-the-ordinary way to take an imaginative ice cream break and let their inner creature out."

The U.S. ice cream industry is shrinking gradually. In recent times, the trend of ice cream consumption at home has increased as several key brands are now available at grocery stores. Further, consumers are shifting more toward healthy frozen yogurt, and fruit and vegetable-based flavors. We believe this effort will help the company revive its ice-cream sales.

Continuous Focus on Product Innovation Bodes Well

Dunkin’ Brands ranks among the well-established global quick-service restaurant brands. As a result, it enjoys enormous customer trust and brand loyalty, making it easier for the company to launch new product lines.

Banking on its already established namesake, Dunkin’ Brands has undertaken the implementation of a six-part plan to fuel growth in the United States and better position itself as a beverage-led On-the-Go brand. The plan includes building its coffee culture, faster and improved product innovation, targeted values and smart pricing, being a leader in digital innovation, improving the restaurant-like experience, and driving consumer packaged goods and new channels.

Nonetheless, the company stated that more product innovation is in the pipeline, which is likely to boost revenues in the upcoming periods.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands have gained 13.9% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 7.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dunkin Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA and Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

Earnings in 2021 for Jack in the Box are expected to rise 23.2%.

Papa John's has a three-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 8%.

Yum China has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.