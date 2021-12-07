Dunhill maker British American Tobacco sticks to full-year forecast

Dec 7 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L backed its full-year profit and sales forecast on Tuesday, buoyed by more people switching to the world's No.2 tobacco company's vaping and oral nicotine products.

The company, which was the first tobacco group to get a marketing nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell e-cigarettes, said 3.6 million more customers used its non-combustible products, bringing the total customer base to 17.1 million.

In the first half ended June 30, it had 16.1 million customers.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes kept its full-year forecast for constant currency revenue growth above 5% and mid-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth in 2021.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

