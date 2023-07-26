News & Insights

US Markets

Dunhill maker BAT posts higher first-half profit on next gen product growth

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 26, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragaphs 2, 3; revenue figure in paragraph 6

July 26 (Reuters) - Dunhill cigarette maker British American Tobacco BATS.L reported a jump in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, supported by higher cigarette prices and fast-growing demand for tobacco alternatives.

With traditional smoking on the decline, BAT has been investing in next generation products like heated tobacco and vapes to sustain growth.

That, coupled with cigarette price hikes and a resumption of international travel helping duty-free trade, benefited the company.

BAT's profit from operations on a reported basis was up 61.4% at 5.94 billion pounds ($7.66 billion) for the six months ended June 30.

In the same period last year, the company had taken a 957 million pound impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business.

First-half revenue grew 4.4% to 13.44 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7754 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.