Dunelm's first-half profit rises on resilient demand

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

February 14, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Dunelm Group DNLM.L reported an improvement in its half-yearly profit on Wednesday, supported by resilient consumer demand for home furnishings and the company's efforts to keep a tight lid on operational costs.

The company, which sells items from bedding, sofas, and chairs to garden furniture, posted a 4.8% increase in pretax profit for the 26-week period ended Dec. 30 to 123 million pounds ($154.52 million).

($1 = 0.7960 pounds)

