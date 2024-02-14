Dunelm's first-half profit rises on resilient demand

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Dunelm Group DNLM.L reported an improvement in its half-yearly profit on Wednesday, supported by resilient consumer demand for home furnishings and the company's efforts to keep a tight lid on operational costs.

The company, which sells items from bedding, sofas, and chairs to garden furniture, posted a 4.8% increase in pretax profit for the 26-week period ended Dec. 30 to 123 million pounds ($154.52 million).

($1 = 0.7960 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.