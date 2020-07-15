Dunelm sees lower annual profit as virus shut stores

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

British home furnishing retailer Dunelm said on Wednesday it expects a lower annual pretax profit after its stores were shut due to the coronavirus-linked lockdown and continues to take a cautious view of the short to medium-term outlook.

July 15 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm DNLM.L said on Wednesday it expects a lower annual pretax profit after its stores were shut due to the coronavirus-linked lockdown and continues to take a cautious view of the short to medium-term outlook.

The company, which sells furnishings ranging from cushions and bedding to kitchen equipment, expects pretax profit between 105 million pounds ($132.08 million) and 110 million pounds for the year ended June 27, compared to 125.9 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7950 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More