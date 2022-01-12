Dunelm see full-year profit 'materially ahead' of expectations

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm DNLM.L said on Wednesday its full-year profit was expected to be "materially ahead" of market expectations after a record performance in the 13 weeks to Christmas.

The company reported sales of 407 million pounds ($555 million) for its second quarter, 13% higher than a year ago and 26% higher than two years ago, which it said reflected "particularly encouraging growth from its stores".

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

