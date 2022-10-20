Dunelm sales dip in first quarter as cost-of-living crisis weighs

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

British homeware retailer Dunelm Group posted a drop in its first-quarter sales on Thursday, as consumers struggled with squeezed household incomes from an accelerating cost of living.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L posted a drop in its first-quarter sales on Thursday, as consumers struggled with squeezed household incomes from an accelerating cost of living.

The company reported sales of 357 million pounds ($400.30 million) for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 1, down 8% from the previous year.

($1 = 0.8918 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More