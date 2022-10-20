Dunelm sales dip in first quarter as cost-of-living crisis weighs

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L posted a drop in its first-quarter sales on Thursday, as consumers struggled with squeezed household incomes from an accelerating cost of living.

The company reported sales of 357 million pounds ($400.30 million) for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 1, down 8% from the previous year.

($1 = 0.8918 pounds)

