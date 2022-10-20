Dunelm sales dip as cost-of-living crisis weighs

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

British homeware retailer Dunelm Group said on Thursday its first-quarter sales dropped from a year earlier when pent-up demand and strong summer sales had buoyed its performance.

Adds detail, background

Oct 20 (Reuters) - British homeware retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L said on Thursday its first-quarter sales dropped from a year earlier when pent-up demand and strong summer sales had buoyed its performance.

Homeware retailers in the UK have been hit as consumers cut back on purchases of non-essential items such as furniture in a bid to cover higher food prices and sky-rocketing utility bills.

Dunelm reported sales of 357 million pounds ($400.30 million) for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 1, down 8% from the previous year.

The company said digital sales accounted for a third of its total sales, in line with the previous year, adding that it was seeing a "very good response" from customers to its seasonal "winter warm" products including rugs, curtains and blankets.

"As we enter what will clearly be a challenging winter for consumers, our absolute focus remains on making every pound count for everyone, through a tight grip on operations," Chief Executive Officer Nick Wilkinson said.

($1 = 0.8918 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More