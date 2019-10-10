Dunelm Q1 Revenue, LFL Revenue Rise; Backs FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, reported that its total group revenue for the first-quarter increased 5.8 percent to 262.6 million pounds.

Total like-for-like or LFL revenue increased 6.4 percent in the first quarter with good growth across the total retail system.

In its trading update for the 13-week period ended 28 September 2019, the company said LFL store revenue increased 2.9 percent and LFL online revenue on Dunelm.com climbed 34.7 percent.

Total Dunelm revenue growth was 7.5% including the benefit of new stores. The beginning of the quarter was particularly strong, reflecting continued market share gains and the weak comparative period last year. In September trading was mixed, in part reflecting a softer homewares market, the company said in a statement.

The company said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

