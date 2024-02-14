Dunelm posts higher HY profit, flags slower pace of margin growth

Recasts paragraph 1 with Red Sea comment, adds background in paragraphs 3-4 and sales figure in paragraph 6

Feb 14 (Reuters) - British home furnishing retailer Dunelm Group DNLM.L posted an increase in its half-yearly profit on Wednesday and said it was "managing the impact" of ships taking costlier routes in the Red Sea area due to militant attacks.

The company, which sells items from bedding, sofas, and chairs to garden furniture, did not provide further details on costs caused by the geopolitical disruptions, but expects the rate of improvement in gross margins to ease in the second half of the year.

Attacks on ships by Houthi militants in Yemen have disrupted global commerce with shipping giants re-routing vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a longer and more expensive journey.

Higher transport costs have spurred fears of new inflationary pressures just as consumers were getting some relief from prices starting to come down.

Dunelm posted a 4.8% increase in pretax profit for the 26-week period ended Dec. 30 to 123 million pounds ($154.52 million).

Total sales climbed 4.5% to 872.5 million pounds for the period, Dunelm said, adding that "customers have been resilient but the consumer outlook remains uncertain".

($1 = 0.7960 pounds)

