Dunelm Group Reports Total Voting Rights

Dunelm Group (GB:DNLM) has released an update.

Dunelm Group plc has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued ordinary share capital of 203,426,835 shares, with 1,229,083 held in treasury. Consequently, the total number of shares with voting rights stands at 202,197,752. Shareholders can use this figure as a denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes in interest in the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:DNLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.