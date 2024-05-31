News & Insights

Stocks

Dunelm Group Reports Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dunelm Group (GB:DNLM) has released an update.

Dunelm Group plc has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued ordinary share capital of 203,426,835 shares, with 1,229,083 held in treasury. Consequently, the total number of shares with voting rights stands at 202,197,752. Shareholders can use this figure as a denominator for calculating notifications of interest or changes in interest in the company’s share capital.

For further insights into GB:DNLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.