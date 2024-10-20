Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade raised the firm’s price target on Dunelm Group (DNLMY) to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp to reflect the roll-forward to new numbers and an incrementally more positive view of FY24. The firm keeps a Hold rating on the shares, however, given concerns over Home-related spend, and a lack of premium growth to support upside to a premium multiple.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DNLMY:
- Dunelm Group (DNLMY) Declares Q4 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders
- Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,170 GBp from 1,140 GBp at JPMorgan
- Dunelm Group upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
- Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,160 GBp from 1,060 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,470 GBp from 1,410 GBp at Berenberg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.