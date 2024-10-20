Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade raised the firm’s price target on Dunelm Group (DNLMY) to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp to reflect the roll-forward to new numbers and an incrementally more positive view of FY24. The firm keeps a Hold rating on the shares, however, given concerns over Home-related spend, and a lack of premium growth to support upside to a premium multiple.

