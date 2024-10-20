News & Insights

Dunelm Group price target raised to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp at Jefferies

October 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade raised the firm’s price target on Dunelm Group (DNLMY) to 1,180 GBp from 1,120 GBp to reflect the roll-forward to new numbers and an incrementally more positive view of FY24. The firm keeps a Hold rating on the shares, however, given concerns over Home-related spend, and a lack of premium growth to support upside to a premium multiple.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

