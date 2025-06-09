Dune Acquisition Corporation II Announces Separate Trading for Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Starting June 12, 2025

Dune Acquisition Corporation II will allow unit holders to separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting June 12, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Dune Acquisition Corporation II announced that starting June 12, 2025, investors in its initial public offering can separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in their units. The shares will trade under the symbols "IPOD" and "IPODW" on Nasdaq, while units not separated will continue trading as "IPODU." Investors need to contact the Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to initiate this separation. The firm, led by CEO Carter Glatt, is a blank check company focused on pursuing business combinations in sectors such as software as a service, artificial intelligence, medtech, and asset management. The press release emphasizes that forward-looking statements are included, and no official offers are implied.

Potential Positives

Holders of units will now have the option to separately trade shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants, providing greater liquidity and flexibility for investors.

The Company will maintain listings on The Nasdaq Stock Market under new symbols, which could enhance visibility and attract more investor interest.

The press release outlines the Company’s strategic focus on high-growth industries such as software as a service, artificial intelligence, medtech, and asset management, highlighting potential future value creation.

Potential Negatives

The separation of units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants may indicate a lack of investor confidence, as typically companies prefer to maintain unit trading intact until they secure a business combination.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements without definitive commitments raises concerns about the actual efficacy of planned business operations and could signal uncertainty in future performance.

Potential investors may view the need for brokers to facilitate unit separation as an additional barrier to trading, which could limit trading volume and accessibility of shares.

FAQ

When can investors trade Class A shares and warrants?

Holders can separately trade Class A shares and warrants starting June 12, 2025.

What symbols will the shares and warrants trade under?

The shares will trade under the symbol “IPOD” and warrants under “IPODW” on Nasdaq.

How can investors separate their units?

Investors must have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to separate the units.

What is the focus of Dune Acquisition Corporation II?

The company aims to pursue mergers mainly in software as a service, AI, medtech, and asset management sectors.

Who was the sole book-runner for the offering?

Clear Street acted as the sole book-runner for the initial public offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



New York, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dune Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: IPODU) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing June 12, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.





No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “IPOD” and “IPODW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “IPODU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.





Dune Acquisition Corporation II was founded by its Chief Executive Officer, Carter Glatt. The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, amalgamation, share capital exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on companies within the software as a service, artificial intelligence, medtech or asset management and consultancy sectors.





Clear Street acted as sole book-runner of the offering.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Clear Street, Attn: Syndicate Department, 150 Greenwich Street, 45th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by email at



ecm@clearstreet.io



, or from the SEC website at



www.sec.gov



.





A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 6, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contact







Carter Glatt





Chief Executive Officer





Dune Acquisition Corporation II







ir@duneacq.com







(917) 742-1904



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.