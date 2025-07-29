Dundee Precious Metals to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF is expected to report a year-over-year increase in its bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ earnings for the quarter has moved down 1.9% over the past 60 days to 52 cents per share. Despite the revisions, the consensus mark indicates 33% year-over-year growth.

Dundee Precious Metals’ Earnings Surprise History

DPMLF delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.05% in the trailing four quarters.



Factors Likely to Have Shaped DPMLF’s Q2 Performance

Dundee Precious Metals recently announced its preliminary second-quarter production and sales update, offering an insight into what to expect in the upcoming earnings release.

Chelopech produced approximately 47,000 ounces of gold and 6.4 million pounds of copper. Gold production was in line with expectations and came in 7% higher than the year-ago quarter.

The copper output at Chelopech was slightly below plan due to lower grades reflecting changes in mine sequencing. Compared with the year-ago quarter, copper production was down 19%.

Ada Tepe produced 14,100 ounces of gold during the quarter, reflecting a 41% year-over-year decline attributed to the mining of lower-grade zones and decreased volumes of ore processed, per the company’s mine plan.

Consolidated gold production was 61,100 ounces in the second quarter of 2025, which was down 10% year over year.

Payable gold in concentrate sold at Chelopech in the second quarter of 2025 was up 1% year over year to around 38,400 ounces. Payable copper in concentrate sold was 5.2 million pounds, down 20% compared with the 6.5 million pounds sold in the year-ago quarter.

At Ada Tepe, payable gold in concentrate sold fell 37% to around 14,500 ounces, reflecting the lower production. Overall, consolidated payable gold in concentrate sold declined 13% year over year to roughly 52,900 ounces.

In the April-June 2025 period, gold prices averaged around $3,301.42 per ounce, marking a 41% year-over-year increase. Tariff threats, financial uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. Prices had even reached the $3,500 per-ounce mark for the first time. Copper prices also demonstrated strength and the average price was up 5% year over year.

These favorable pricing trends are expected to have helped offset the impact of lower sales volumes of both gold and copper on Dundee Precious Metals’ top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Cost of sales is expected to have been down year over year due to lower depreciation and reduced royalties reflecting the decline in ounces mined at Ada Tepe, partially offset by higher labor costs. This is expected to have favored the company’s earnings in the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DPMLF

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dundee Precious Metals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for DPMLF is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Key Development for Dundee Precious Metals

On July 23, Dundee Precious Metals filed its management information circular and voting materials for a special shareholder meeting scheduled on Aug. 13, 2025. Shareholders will vote on approving the issuance of its common shares for the acquisition of Adriatic Metals plc as well as on the proposed change of the company’s name to DPM Metals Inc.

The acquisition, which was announced on June 13, will give Dundee Precious Metals full ownership of the Vareš operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is a producing underground mine with silver, lead, zinc and gold and will augment DPMLF’s existing high-margin asset portfolio.

Dundee Precious Metal Stock’s Price Performance

In a year, shares of Dundee Precious Metals have gained 96.9% compared with the industry’s 42.7% growth.



Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +3.09% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The consensus mark for Pan American Silver’s revenues is $769.15 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAAS’ earnings for the second quarter is pegged at 39 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from earnings of 11 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. PAAS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.7%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +7.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenues is $2.55 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.9%.

AEM’s earnings for the second quarter are pegged at $1.69 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 57.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%.

CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 31, has an Earnings ESP of +4.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for CSW Industrials’ first-quarter revenues is $277 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 22.5%.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.74 per share. It indicates a year-over-year rise of 10.9%. CSW Group has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.

