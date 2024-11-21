Dundee Precious Metals price target raised to C$18 from C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Eric Winmill raised the firm’s price target on Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) to C$18 from C$16.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
