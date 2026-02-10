Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $157.34 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $86.76 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.39 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 96.8% to $352.43 million from $179.10 million last year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157.34 Mln. vs. $86.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $352.43 Mln vs. $179.10 Mln last year.

