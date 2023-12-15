Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 10.13

The average one-year price target for Dundee Precious Metals (OTC:DPMLF) has been revised to 10.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 9.61 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.67 to a high of 11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.91% from the latest reported closing price of 6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dundee Precious Metals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPMLF is 0.64%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 57,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 14,240K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 0.24% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,015K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,187K shares. No change in the last quarter.

