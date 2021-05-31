Dundee Precious Metals Agrees To Buy INV Metals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of INV Metals that it does not currently own. This transaction will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement

DPM currently owns 35.34 million common shares of INV Metals, or approximately 23.5% of outstanding common shares. The implied equity value of this transaction on a 100% and fully-diluted basis totals C$132 million and equals C$104 million for the portion not owned by DPM.

Under the terms of the transaction, each of the issued and outstanding common shares of INV Metals will be exchanged for 0.0910 of a DPM common share. The exchange ratio implies consideration of C$0.80 per INV Metals common share.

After completion, existing DPM shareholders will own approximately 94.5% and INV Metals holders will own 5.5% of the pro forma company.

IAMGOLD (IMG.TO, IAG), along with the directors and officers of INV Metals, holding 36% and 11%, respectively, of INV Metals, have entered into voting support agreements with DPM.

