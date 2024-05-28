News & Insights

Dundas Secures Lifetime Royalty from Metal Tenements

May 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has successfully negotiated a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) agreement with West Cobar Metals for any future production of nickel, copper, and gold from three tenements previously sold. This royalty arrangement is to remain in effect for the lifetime of the tenements, including any renewals and conversions. Additionally, Dundas maintains ownership of 5 million shares in West Cobar Metals and has retained rights to three exploration licences within the Dundas project area.

